Shreyas Iyer named India T20I captain, IPL star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets maiden call-up

India have announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, with Shreyas Iyer appointed captain, marking a major milestone in his international career.

The biggest talking point is the inclusion of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who earned a call-up after a stellar IPL 2026 campaign. The squad also includes several standout performers from the tournament, including Nitish Reddy, Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana.

Experienced campaigners Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh have also been included as India begin preparations for the next chapter of their T20 journey.

Featuring a balanced mix of youth and experience, the selectors have rewarded several in-form performers while giving Sooryavanshi an opportunity to announce himself on the international stage.

One of the biggest talking points from India's latest T20 squad announcement is the omission of Suryakumar Yadav. The star batter has not only been stripped of the captaincy but has also been excluded from the squad altogether.