I don't have to change my personality for captaincy: India's new T20I skipper Iyer

Newly appointed India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer on Sunday said taking over the leadership role would not change who he is, asserting that he would remain the same person who thrived in Mumbai's fiercely competitive cricket culture and embraced challenges throughout his career.

The 31-year-old Iyer was on Saturday named the captain of the Indian T20I side, replacing Suryakumar Yadav who had led the national team to the T20 World Cup title in March.

Iyer said he would want to remain the same person who grew up in a challenging cricket environment in Mumbai.

"I don't have to change my personality.I have to be the same person how I was before, and not try to be someone else or be under someone's shadow," Iyer said at an event here.

"I obviously loved challenges growing up, especially being from Mumbai, where cricket is pretty big, competition is high. Every other kid on the street, they want to represent Mumbai." He said his mindset was always about winning, against everyone that he challenged.