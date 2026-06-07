India declare at 564/8 as Pant falls short of ton, Afghanistan 28/1 at tea

India declared their first innings at a commanding 564 for 8 after Rishabh Pant narrowly missed out on a century with a fluent 81 and Washington Sundar struck an unbeaten half-century on the second day of the one-off Test, before reducing Afghanistan to 28 for 1 at tea.

At tea, Afghanistan reached 28 for 1 with debutant Manav Suthar getting his first Test wicket off his very first delivery when Abdul Malik (16) went for a slog sweep and Mohammed Siraj took a dolly at short leg.

On Sunday, Pant answered his critics in the best possible manner with a stroke-filled 81 while Afghanistan pacer Mohammad Saleem enjoyed the fruits of labour in punishing weather with figures of 6 for 140.

In-front of a sparse Sunday crowd, Pant did play his signature strokes but also curbed his natural instinct to go after each delivery, treating each ball on its merit during his 121-ball knock that had six boundaries and three sixes.

He should have completed his century but debutant left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote, who suddenly slowed the pace considerably.

Pant charged down the track but couldn't fully reach to the pitch of the delivery as the lofted hit ballooned up for a simple catch.