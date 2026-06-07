PCB considers sweeping Test overhaul after Bangladesh defeat, eyes changes in coaching, captaincy setup

Following Pakistan’s 0-2 Test series defeat against Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering major changes to the team’s leadership structure, including the positions of head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and captain Shan Masood.

The PCB sources informed that the board was in talks with former players Younis Khan and Muhammad Hafeez, asking them to take up some key posts with the national team.

"I can confirm that Younis Khan and Muhammad Hafeez have both had talks with PCB officials about joining the board in key positions. But things have yet to be finalised," the source said.

He said advisors of PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi suggested a revamp in the Pakistan Test squad set-up after the defeat against Bangladesh.