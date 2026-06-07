Rishabh Pant silences critics with blazing 81 as India reach 475 for 6 at lunch on Day 2

Rishabh Pant responded to his critics in emphatic fashion with a fluent 81 as India moved closer to a mammoth first-innings total, reaching 475 for six at lunch on the second day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Sunday.

Batting in front of a sparse crowd, Pant mixed his trademark strokeplay with a more measured approach, resisting the urge to attack every delivery and instead playing each ball on merit. His 121-ball knock featured six fours and three sixes.

He should have completed his century but debutant left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote suddenly slowed the pace considerably. Pant charged down the track but couldn't fully reach to the pitch of the delivery as the lofted hit ballooned up for a simple catch.

For Afghanistan, their IPL star Azmatullah Omarzai was distinctly unlucky. He was very impressive with the second new ball, beating the bat on a number of occasions without much luck.