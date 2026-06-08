Suthar and the spinners dominate as India routs Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs

Debutant spinner Manav Suthar took seven wickets as India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs Monday on day three of the one-off test.

Suthar claimed 6-33 in the first innings to help give India a mammoth 412-run lead and took 1-29 in the second to finish with 7-62.

After India enforced the follow-on, Washington Sundar took 4-36 while Kuldeep Yadav picked 3-30 as Afghanistan was bowled out for 112 runs in 35.5 overs.

India had scored 564-8 in the first innings, while Afghanistan was out for 152 earlier on day three. It was India’s biggest win in tests, by innings. Only West Indies has scored a bigger win on Indian soil — it beat India by an innings and 336 runs at Kolkata in 1958.

Afghanistan had resumed Monday at 113-5 in its first innings and lost Azmatullah Omarzai — bowled by Prasidh Krishna (3-37) — in the fifth over. Suthar then picked up two wickets in two overs, having Sharafuddin Ashraf (11) caught behind and bowling Rahmat Shah around his legs, completing his maiden five-wicket haul.

Suthar’s 6-33 was the second-best figures for India on test debut, after Narendra Hirwani’s 8-61 against West Indies in 1988. He also became just the second Indian spinner to take a five-wicket haul in his maiden test innings after Amit Mishra’s 5-71 against Australia in 2008.

Shah was Afghanistan’s leading scorer with 60 off 135 balls, including nine fours and a six. It was the first test half-century for an Afghan batter against India.

Afghanistan’s innings was wrapped up before lunch, with its last five wickets falling for 39.