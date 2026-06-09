Hardik cleared for ODI return after completing full workload at CoE

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been cleared to return for the upcoming three match ODI series against Afghanistan after successfully completing match simulations and bowling his full quota of 10 overs during a fitness assessment at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The 32-year-old Pandya, who missed quite a few IPL matches for Mumbai Indians due to back spasms, has been at the CoE in Bengaluru since June 2.

"Hardik was on a holiday abroad before he checked in at the CoE on June 2. Over the next five days, he did several match simulations and even bowled (full quota of) 10 overs," a BCCI source told PTI.

"There has been no discomfort and the information is that his fitness data for various parameters has been okayed by Strength and Conditioning coaches at the CoE," the source added.