Shaheen Shah Afridi unlikely to make it to Test squad for Windies and England tours

LAHORE: Pakistan's experienced fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is unlikely to be picked for the forthcoming Tests in the West Indies and England this year to manage his workload and he is not pleased with the situation.

Pakistan will play Tests in Tarouba (from July 25) and Port of Spain (from August 2) during the Caribbean tour before travelling to England where they are scheduled to play a three-Test series, starting August 19.

Shaheen, 26, leads the national ODI squad.

"The selectors and management believe that it is better if Shaheen's workload is managed and he focusses more on white-ball cricket from here on," one source said.

The source also confirmed that the fast bowler himself was not happy with this thinking as he is still young and is keen to play more Test matches.

Shaheen, who has played 34 Tests for his 126 wickets, has in contrast appeared in 77 ODIs and 103 T20 Internationals since his debut back in 2018.

But the selectors have already been keeping him out of the Test side for sometime now and since December, 2023 Shaheen has played in just 7 Tests although Pakistan during this period competed in 16 five-day games.