I was in race for India captaincy for 1983 World Cup with Vengsarkar: Syed Kirmani

NEW DELHI: Former wicketkeeper batter Syed Kirmani revealed that he was in contention for India captaincy along with Dilip Vengsarkar ahead of the 1983 World Cup but the then selection panel zeroed in on legendary Kapil Dev to lead the country in the third edition of the tournament held in England.

Former India batter Ghulam Ahmed headed the panel that picked the India squad for the 1983 showpiece, while Bishan Singh Bedi, Pankaj Roy, Chandu Borde and Chandu Sarwate were his colleagues.

"There was a question during the 1983 tour of the West Indies before the World Cup. At that time, there was a move before they appointed Kapil Dev as the captain. There was a move between me and Vengsarkar," Kirmani told PTI.

"This is the inside stuff which I heard. Should we make Vengsarkar the captain or Syed Kirmani? So, in this tussle, probably, they said, a wicket-keeper, why burden him?," the former India wicketkeeper revealed.

Choice of Kapil Dev proves right

But the choice of Kapil did not go wrong as he led India to its first 50-over World Cup title.

The 'Kapil's Devils' knocked over the mighty West Indies by 43 runs at Lord's 43 years ago - June 25, 1983 to be precise - to bag the World Cup, then known as the Prudential Cup.

Now, that epochal triumph will be celebrated in Mumbai on this June 25 by that team members, but Kirmani urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to suitably honour the pioneers.

"It should be the BCCI who should come forward in recognizing the '83 World Cup players to celebrate every year on 25th June, which laid a huge foundation for the Board as well as the cricketers who are now enjoying the benefits of what they got after the '83 World Cup."