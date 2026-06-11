India hold top ODI spot in men's ODI team rankings after ICC annual update

India have maintained their top spot in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after the annual update, although their advantage over New Zealand has narrowed from eight rating points to five.

Following the update, India have slipped from 119 to 118 points even as New Zealand have gained two points to move up to 113.

The reigning World Cup champions Australia are in third position with an unchanged 109 points.

The only change in the top 10 positions is that South Africa (102) have overtaken Pakistan (98) to fourth spot.

However, there is a notable change in the gap between ninth-placed Bangladesh and the West Indies, which has increased to 10 points.

In other shifts, Ireland have leapfrogged Zimbabwe to 11th position, the USA have moved above Scotland to 13th spot, and the United Arab Emirates are now ahead of Canada in 19th place.

India are also top ranked in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings after the annual updates carried out last week while Australia are at the top of the Test rankings.

Australia are No. 1 in both the Women's ODI and T20I lists.

(With inputs from PTI)