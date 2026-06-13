Gill leads India to seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in rain-hit opener

DHARAMSALA: Pacer Gurnoor Brar impressed on his international debut before captain Shubman Gill played a regal knock to set up India's seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the rain-hit series opener here on Saturday.

The game marked the start of India's preparations for the ODI World Cup in 2027, and the hosts ended up ticking most boxes after persistent rain delayed the game by four and 15 minutes and cut the game to 25 overs a side contest.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz made a high quality 102 off just 51 balls while debutants Brar and Harsh Dubey took three wickets each as India bowled out Afghanistan for 194 after opting to field.

Gill (84 not out off 66), carried his splendid form across three formats to help India ease to the target in 22.5 overs.

KL Rahul (39 not out off 19) too played his part well considering the situation with his cameo including a classy six over extra cover off Zia Ur Rahman.

Gill's opening partner Rohit Sharma (16 off 16) was run out after Gill turned down his call for a risky single in the sixth over of the run chase.

With his form and fitness in focus, Rohit was not at his best but he did come up with a drive on the up and six off his trademark pull shot.

Ishan Kishan (34 off 22) looked good in his ODI comeback at number three before being outdone by a Rashid Khan googly.