Cricket

India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI toss delayed due to rain

Persistent rain prevented the scheduled toss as Shubman Gill-led India look to build on their dominant victory in the one-off Test.
Rain covers are on at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium against the backdrop of the Dhauladhar range of the Himalayas ahead of the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala, Saturday, June 13, 2026.
Rain covers are on at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium against the backdrop of the Dhauladhar range of the Himalayas ahead of the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala, Saturday, June 13, 2026.AP Photo
PTI
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DHARAMSALA: Heavy rains delayed the toss of the first ODI between India and Afghanistan here on Saturday.

The toss was expected to take place at 1pm local time but incessant rains did not allow it to take place.

India, led by Shubman Gill, are looking to continue their domination from the one-off Test, which they won by an innings and 300 runs at Mullanpur earlier this week.

India and Afghanistan have played against each other in four ODIs, and the former holds a 3-0 lead as one match ended in a tie.

India vs Afghanistan