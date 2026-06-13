India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI toss delayed due to rain

DHARAMSALA: Heavy rains delayed the toss of the first ODI between India and Afghanistan here on Saturday.

The toss was expected to take place at 1pm local time but incessant rains did not allow it to take place.

India, led by Shubman Gill, are looking to continue their domination from the one-off Test, which they won by an innings and 300 runs at Mullanpur earlier this week.

India and Afghanistan have played against each other in four ODIs, and the former holds a 3-0 lead as one match ended in a tie.