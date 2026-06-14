INTERVIEW | Hope to see more Tamil players represent Sri Lanka: Viyaskanth

CHENNAI: IN late 2020, a young leg-spinner scalped the wicket of veteran Angelo Mathews in a Lanka Premier League match. While his numbers (1/29) may not scream out at you in a scorecard, the significance of his appearance for Jaffna Stallions was high. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, then 19, became the first player born and brought up from Jaffna — the heart of the Sri Lankan Tamil community — in an internationally televised match.

Six years and two Sri Lankan appearances later, and the leggie is now watched by many, as the Tri Nation ‘A’ series continues with Sri Lanka ‘A’ taking on India ‘A’ for the second time in Dambulla on Monday. For him, it is a matter of pride to become the first man from Jaffna — especially with the history of civil war and the struggles of the minority Tamil community — to play for Sri Lanka since they became a Test nation. "There was C Balakrishnan from Jaffna who played in the 1970s for Ceylon. I am happy and proud to have achieved this and am inspired to work harder for more,” he said in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.