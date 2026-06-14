Smriti's half-century, Deepti's five-for in India's crushing 64-run victory over Pakistan

BIRMINGHAM: The peerless Deepti Sharma strangulated an out of sync Pakistan with a five-wicket haul after Smriti Mandhana's delectable half-century as India thrashed Pakistan by 64 runs to make a winning start to their Women's T20 World Cup campaign here on Sunday.

Courtesy Mandhana's classy 44-ball-68 and Richa Ghosh's muscular 34 off 17 balls, India managed a winning score of 170 for 6.

Save Muneeba Ali's 35-ball-41, there was no sting in Pakistan batting as they folded for a meagre 106 in 17 overs.

Having played her part in a priceless 45-run stand with Ghosh, Deepti was in her element with the ball, picking up a career-best 5 for 10 in 4 overs while left-arm spinner Shree Charani grabbed 3 for 21.

Shafali Verma's happy knack of picking wickets also helped India.

En route her five-wicket haul, Deepti also became the highest wicket-taker in the history of Women's T20 Internationals.

With the third game being played on the same Edgbaston track, India got the advantage of bowling second as there was some turn on offer and the odd ball gripped, not allowing the batters to hit through the line.

Deepti was literally unplayable on this pitch.

The most telling contribution during Indian fielding also came from Deepti, whose direct throw ended left-handed keeper-batter Muneeba's flashy innings.

Earlier, Mandhana's batting was grace personified as her regal knock along with Ghosh's cameo took India to a winning total.