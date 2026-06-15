West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to clinch the T20 series

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Sherfane Rutherford reached his half-century in the last over of a dramatic run chase as West Indies completed a series-clinching five-wicket win with two deliveries to spare Sunday in the third Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka.

Rutherford was unbeaten on 54 from 40 deliveries and Jason Holder clobbered three sixes in the penultimate over, finishing 21 not out off five balls as West Indies reached 170-5 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 169.

Two costly missed catches during Rutherford’s innings hurt Sri Lanka’s chances of taking the series after the first two games were split.

West Indies went into the deciding game with an attacking focus, deciding to bowl first after winning the toss.

Shamar Joseph (5-33) backed up the decision by snaring five wickets to contain Sri Lanka’s innings in a player-of-the-match performance.

West Indies won the first T20 by seven wickets and Sri Lanka won the second by 37 runs on Saturday, leaving the series in the balance.

Sri Lanka’s innings

Joseph took two wickets in the sixth over and three in the last over of Sri Lanka’s innings — twice missing hat-trick opportunities.

Matthew Forde took a stunning one-handed catch off his own bowling to remove Kusal Mendis (5) on the ninth delivery of the match.

Sri Lanka accelerated to be 49-1 after five overs, then Joseph struck with wickets on consecutive balls in the sixth.

Pathum Nissanka hit 26 from 17 deliveries until he top-edged a catch to Roston Chase to end the 43-run second-wicket partnership. Joseph then trapped Pavan Rathnayake lbw on the next delivery.

Dunith Wellalage anchored a lower-order rally for Sri Lanka that was undone when Wanindu Hasaranga (21 off 13 deliveries) was run out in the 19th over, ending a 49-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Wellalage was the first of three wickets to fall in the 20th, posting 43 from 28 deliveries in a run-a-minute innings.