India seek batting improvement against Netherlands after Pakistan win

India will look to build on their winning start and address concerns over batting consistency when they take on the Netherlands in their second Group match of the Women's T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

While Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh guided India to victory over Pakistan in the opening game, the team will expect a stronger contribution from the rest of the batting line-up as it eyes crucial wins ahead of tougher encounters against Australia and South Africa.

Bharti Fulmali plays a crucial role in the middle-order but she had a forgettable first outing in the ICC event.

More consistency is needed from the Indian batters for the tougher battles ahead in the league stage.

The Netherlands game should be cakewalk but India would need to beat either Australia or South Africa in the league stage to qualify for the semifinals.

The fielding against Pakistan was not up to the mark, to start with, but some good catches were taken later in the innings.

Both the pacers, Arundhati Reddy and Kranti Gaud, were not able to make an impact.

They both would be looking for early breakthroughs at Headingley.

The spin duo of Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani shared eight wickets amongst themselves with the former picking up a five-wicket haul.