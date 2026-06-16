Smriti Mandhana lone Indian in TIME's list of 100 most influential sportspersons

India vice captain Smriti Mandhana has been named in TIME magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in Sports 2026, emerging as the only Indian sportsperson to feature in the prestigious global ranking.

TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential People in Sports 2026 features athletes, coaches, advocates and investors who are "people shaping sports today."

The list, headlined by American basketball legend LeBron James, includes superstars from the world of sports such as football icon Lionel Messi, Chinese-American skier Eileen Gu, tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, basketball player Victor Wembanyama, legendary golfer Rory McIlroy among others.

The other big names in the list include another football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma, who last year led his team to a historic Test series win in India as well as victory in the World Test Championship (WTC), basketball player for the New York Knicks Jalen Brunson and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.