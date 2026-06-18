Smriti always tells me to stay calm on field: Shafali Verma

LEEDS: Indian women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma says greater mind control has been the key to her revival from a recent poor run and credited vice-captain Smriti Mandhana for helping her stay calm at the crease during the ongoing T20 World Cup here.

Chasing their maiden women's T20 World Cup title, India have made a robust start with a 64-run victory over arch rivals Pakistan and a 95-run hammering of the Netherlands to top Group A with four points and a Net Run Rate of 3.975.

Against the Dutch side on Wednesday, Shafali made a 38-ball 55 to announce a welcome return to form.

She and Mandhana combined to put on a 115-run stand in India's massive total of 209/5 against the Netherlands.

"We could not get the partnerships against England (in bilateral series) earlier. But we were talking a lot, helping each other on how we can build more partnerships," Shafali said referring to a bilateral assignment before the World Cup.

"We played very well in the last match and after that I worked a lot in the nets. I tried to play along the ground, tried to control myself mentally, and we had a very good partnership," she added.

The hard-hitting opener said she does not need to give a lot of inputs to Mandhana while batting.

"I do not have to say much, she is very matured. But she keeps telling me -- because I feel like hitting a six every time -- she is the one who always tells me to stay calm, that you will get the ball and you have to play along the ground," Shafali said.