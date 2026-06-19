India eye ODI clean sweep at Chepauk

Ryan ten Doeschate, assistant coach of the senior team suggested that there could be some changes in the squad. 'We will be making a few changes from the first two games. I think someone like Arshdeep has bowled very well in the first two games. He can probably take a rest tomorrow," Doeschate told reporters in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

India will once again look to its skipper Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan who are in good form to put runs on the board.

Gill, during his knock of 154 at Lucknow, was in sublime form and would look to to continue in the same vein. Kishan has been in tremendous for form the last year or so across formats and IPL.

But Yashavi Jaiswal’s form is a concern. In the only Test against Afghanistan, he made 24. After sitting out in the first ODI in Dharamshala, he returned with only four runs in the 2nd ODI.

But once Virat Kohli returns to the side after recovering from his hamstring injury, he is certain to occupy the No. 3 slot. That would mean Gill would take Jaiswal’s spot. So Jaiswal needs to make the best use of the opportunities he gets.