ICC's 'Return to Play Post-Pregnancy' guidelines: Care Managers to oversee 16-week plan

DUBAI: To ensure a safe and sustainable return to cricket for women players post-pregnancy, the ICC on Monday announced guidelines to cover their early recovery after birth, structured training, and conditioning during a 16-week window before the comeback.

The 'Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines' for female cricketers, outline a six 'R's framework: Ready, Review, Restore, Recondition, Return and Refine.

"The approach covers early recovery after birth, medical and wellbeing reviews, gradual return to structured training, cricket-specific conditioning, return to play and ongoing monitoring once a player is back in the cricket environment," the ICC stated in a press release.

The document speaks about having a dedicated 'Case Manager' for the players returning to competitive cricket post pregnancy.

The Case Officer should be either a doctor or a physiotherapist.

The early review would include comprise focus on psychological support in the players' adjustment to life as a mother, followed by graded reintroduction of strength-based training.

After eight weeks of these assessments, the player will return to running in collaboration with a doctor and physio.

A thorough monitoring of any symptoms including musculoskeletal and pelvic floor issues is done before the player is given the go ahead to return to action.

"No player should have to choose between motherhood and representing her country at the highest level. The ICC's Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines are an important step in creating a more supportive and informed environment across the game," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said.

"As women's cricket continues to grow globally, it is essential that we protect player welfare, retain talented athletes and strengthen pathways for current and future generations. These Guidelines reflect our commitment to building a game where women can thrive, both on and off the field," he added.