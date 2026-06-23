All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of Ireland T20Is with knee injury, doubtful for England leg too

India allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of England after suffering an injury in his left knee.

ESPNcricinfo reported on Sunday that Reddy had picked up the injury while training in the gym, and a BCCI update on Monday confirmed that he was ruled out of the series and would fly back home.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the same BCCI release also stated that left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh had been ruled out of the fourth Test after sustaining an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets in Beckenham. He is being monitored by the BCCI medical team, and the selectors have added Haryana seamer Anshul Kamboj to the squad.

The development is another blow to India's preparations for the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Manchester, which starts on July 23, with fast bowler Akash Deep also nursing an injury that could keep him out of the match.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the Ireland series. The MRI has revealed swelling with fiber disruption in the left quadriceps. He has been asked to report at COE for further assessment," the PTI reported.

It is understood that Reddy will take a minimum of four weeks -- the recovery timeline could extend too -- to complete his rehabilitation before he can start his Return To Play protocols.

The 23-year-old played 10 Tests, 6 ODIs and 4 T20Is for India so far.

During the Afghanistan series, he had played two ODIs while missing the second game in Lucknow.