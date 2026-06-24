Gill at No.2 in ICC rankings for batters in ODIs; Henry joins Bumrah as top-ranked Test bowler

DUBAI: India captain Shubman Gill rose three spots to move to the second spot in ICC ODI rankings for batters, while New Zealand pacer Matt Henry joined Jasprit Bumrah as the world's top ranked bowler in Test cricket here on Wednesday.

Gill is now behind New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell by only 24 rating points as the Indian skipper reaped the benefits of his big scores against Afghanistan in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series.

While he did not bat in the final ODI which India won by 9 wickets, Gill scored 84 and 154 in the first two matches of the series.

Ishan Kishan moved up 21 positions to reach 43rd rank among batters while three Indian bowlers also made big gains in the latest rankings.

Arshdeep Singh moved up 16 positions to reach 22nd, Prasidh Krishna moved up 34 places to get to 58th while all-rounder Washington Sundar climbed 17 spots to reach joint 71st.

Virat Kohli slipped to the third position after missing the Afghanistan series due to a hamstring injury while Rohit Sharma remained at the fourth position. Shreyas Iyer moved up a spot up to 14th but KL Rahul slipped a couple of positions to be ranked 11th.

Meanwhile, Henry, who took five wickets each in New Zealand's huge victory of 253 runs in the second Test against England, rose to the No.1 slot to share the position with Bumrah. It is after 36 long years that a New Zealand fast bowler has risen to the topmost ranking after Jack Cowie and Richard Hadlee.

"Pacer Matt Henry becomes just the third New Zealander to become the top ranked Test bowler as the 34-year-old joins India seamer Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the bowler rankings following his 11-wicket haul during the second Test against England," the ICC said.

"Bumrah had occupied top position on his own since overtaking Kagiso Rabada in November 2024, but Henry climbs to the top after he played a major role in helping New Zealand level their three-game World Test Championship series with England at 1-1."

"Henry joins Jack Cowie (1947) and Richard Hadlee (1984-1990) as New Zealanders to hold the premier ranking for bowlers in Test cricket, with the right-armer breaking a 36-year drought for the Kiwis in the category," the ICC added.

England's stand-in skipper Joe Root rose two spots to reclaim No.1 ranking in Tests batters.