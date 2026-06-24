How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, became the great sporting prodigy of this generation

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shifted his back foot to the side, dipped his broad shoulders, extended out his bat almost horizontally and bludgeoned the white ball out of the field, right into the facade of a packed corporate stand.

It was the shot of a veteran baseball slugger, not of a 14-year-old facing his first ever ball in the world’s biggest and most-watched cricket league.

So began the elite career of a kid who, for many, is the greatest sporting prodigy of this generation.

Perhaps any.

“Truly God’s gift to Indian cricket,” was the description Sunil Gavaskar — a great of the sport — has given to Sooryavanshi, whose cherubic face belies the ferociousness with which he has been striking the ball in the glitzy, pressure-filled environs of the Indian Premier League over the past year.

In his recently completed first full IPL campaign, he finished as the top run scorer, hit a record number of sixes and was voted the MVP. Among his prizes was a car, which, of course, he cannot legally drive for three years.

Now aged 15, likened to India cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and chased by sponsors wanting a piece of cricket’s — sport’s? — Next Big Thing, Sooryavanshi is going international.

On Friday, the left-handed opening batter will become the youngest ever player in India’s senior men’s team — 15 years, 91 days — if, as expected, he is picked for the first of two Twenty20 internationals against Ireland in Belfast.

Then comes five T20s in England, where the glare on Sooryavanshi will be even fiercer.