Wyatt-Hodge stars as England ease into Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals

LONDON: Danni Wyatt-Hodge's fine innings at the top of the order laid the foundation for England's 38-run win over the West Indies at Lord's on Wednesday as the tournament hosts moved into the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Wyatt-Hodge's 65 was the cornerstone of England's 186-7 also featuring a useful 43 from former captain Heather Knight.

West Indies never truly threatened a target of 187 and finished on 148-5 in their 20 overs, with Chinelle Henry's unbeaten 51 ensuring they batted out their full allocation even if they rarely threatened to get the runs they required.

Victory saw England, without a major women's trophy since winning the 2017 50-over World Cup on home soil, make it four wins out of four at this tournament.

Wyatt-Hoge struck eight fours in a fine 42-ball innings before she was run-out by team-mate Knight, who helped bolster England's total and once the hosts removed Hayley Matthews in contentious fashion for 14, the result was rarely in doubt.