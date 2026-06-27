What is Washington Sundar's role in T20Is? Only Indian team management knows

NEW DELHI: Is Washington Sundar a batter who bowls decent off-spin? Or is he specialist off-break bowler who can also contribute a few runs when need be? The question has circulated for some time but the way Indian team management has used the 26-year-old cricketer, it is now being asked openly.

Does Gautam Gambhir and his team of support staff have actual clarity on what exactly is Washington's role? Neither in his 61 T20I appearances has he looked like a batter, who can finish games with brute power nor has he emerged as a spinner on whom opposition coaches would be burning midnight oil.

The result of mediocre performances in the shortest version is a term that once irked Ravindra Jadeja -- bits and pieces cricketer.

And Washington is not even close by a country mile when compared with Jadeja at his peak.

And Washington ain't any spring chicken.

At 26, he has already spent almost decade in the senior dressing room having played his first game before his 18th birthday.

But when someone only gets to bat in 26 innings out of the 61 games with a strike-rate of less than 130, then he is certainly not a finisher.

And when the same person takes 51 wickets in 57 innings with an economy rate of just over 7, it can be at best termed decent and not even good.

Add to it he has delivered 1049 legal deliveries which constitutes 18 balls per innings.

That effectively means that on an average Washington has most of the times not given opportunity to finish his quota of overs.