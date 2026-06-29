India need to rethink T20 strategy; Bowling, fielding let us down: Head coach Muzumdar

LONDON: India head coach Amol Muzumdar admitted that the side will have to rethink its approach in the shortest format after a disappointing Women's T20 World Cup campaign which ended in a group-stage exit, saying Harmanpreet Kaur and Co were below par in all three departments throughout the tournament.

Needing a win to qualify for the semifinals, India failed to defend 170 against six-time champions Australia and crashed out in the league stage for the second successive edition here on Sunday, "We really have to rethink our strategy or our T20 game.

We really need to put our heads around what combination we are going to play," Muzumdar told reporters after the loss.

While India recorded comfortable wins over Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands, defeats to fellow semifinal contenders South Africa and Australia exposed several shortcomings.

"If I have to pinpoint on certain things in the entire tournament, I think we really need to think about our bowling and our fielding. We also need to be a little aggressive with the bat, and we could have maybe 15-20 runs as cushion (against Australia)," the coach said.