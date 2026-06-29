New Zealand clinches 2-1 test series win against England to spoil Ben Stokes farewell

NOTTINGHAM: New Zealand won a test series in England for the fourth time by wrapping up a 160-run victory in the third test at Trent Bridge on Monday, bringing an end to the international career of home captain Ben Stokes.

Resuming on 103-4 and chasing an unlikely 373 to win, England was dismissed for 212 soon after lunch on Day 5 as New Zealand clinched the series 2-1.

The New Zealanders’ other series wins on English soil were in 1986, 1999 and in 2021 — the latter being in a two-match series.

Stokes announced on Sunday he would be stepping down as England captain after four years after this test, and also retiring from the international game after 15 years with the national team. He didn’t have an active role on Day 5 since he was dismissed for 30 late Sunday after opening the batting.

“It would have been great to have gone out with a series win and a win,” Stokes said, “but that’s in a perfect world and this world certainly isn’t perfect.”

It was England’s first defeat in a home series of three or more tests since 2012. The team has lost seven of its last nine test matches, a streak that piles the pressure on the leadership team of coach Brendon McCullum and director cricket Rob Key.