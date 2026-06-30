Vaibhav's time is now, but will he get a chance?

CHENNAI: Not that handing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his India cap would have guaranteed a series win in Ireland, but after the historic series loss, the focus has remained on the 15-year-old who continues to wait in the wings. Will Wednesday finally be the day where Sooryavanshi makes history as India take on England in the first of the five T20Is in Durham?

Skipper Shreyas Iyer kept his cards close on the eve of the match. "We can't let everyone know about what combination we are going to play. And let the opponents know that this is going to happen. So, definitely, he is a brilliant prodigy. And whenever he gets an opportunity to play, definitely, he will do brilliantly," Iyer told reporters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, several former players, including Sunil Gavaskar and Graeme Swann, have batted for the 15-year-old's inclusion in the playing XI. Swann said that if he was India coach he would build a batting line-up around the 15-year-old going forward. "He is a sort of once in a generation talent and the sooner India play him in the full team, the sooner they expose him to international cricket. There is no reason why he cannot be the best player in the world for the next 15 years. I think he's that good," Swann had said in a select-media interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network on Sunday. "If you can find a way of getting him in and exposing him, he can hit the best bowlers in the world all over the park and destroy them. We saw that. I think the game that stood out for me was against Pat Cummins at the end of the IPL. He absolutely destroyed Pat Cummins, who is one of the best bowlers on the planet. It was incredible to watch first hand. So I think the hype is real about him and it's and it's truly deserved," he added.