T20 WC Final: India race to 72/0 after five overs against New Zealand

AHMEDABAD: India raced to 72 for no loss in five overs against New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson were batting on 33 off 17 balls and 31 off 13 balls, respectively.

Both Indian openers were dealing in fours and sixes after being asked to bat first by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

Toss

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions India in the T20 World Cup final here on Sunday.

The Kiwis brought back in pacer Jacob Duffy to their playing eleven in place of all-rounder and off-spinner Luke McConchie.

India retained the same eleven from the semifinals against England at Mumbai.

Teams

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Jacob Duffy.