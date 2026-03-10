LPG shortage effect: Closely monitoring the situation, says IPL GC Chair Arun Dhumal

CHENNAI: A day after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a statement on social media saying that LPG supply to domestic and essential non-domestic sectors is being prioritised due to fuel supply constraints, Indian Premier League Governing Council Chairperson Arun Dhumal said the league is monitoring the evolving situation closely.

With the US-Israel-Iran war in West Asia continuing to escalate, the supply of petroleum and LPG products has taken a hit. Over the last couple of days, hotel owner associations in both Bengaluru and Chennai have said they have LPG supply for a day or two. Several hotels have already started to restrict the menu to optimise the usage of LPG.

IPL GC Chairperson Dhumal said that the league is keeping a close eye on the developing situation. "We are reviewing the development. Since this is a evolving situation, nothing can be said as of now. But given the requirement of the situation, we will take a call accordingly," Dhumal told The New Indian Express.

Though the schedule is yet to be announced, the board is working out the nitty-gritty details to avoid clashing with the election in several states, and the tournament is set to start on March 28. However, if this ongoing situation persists, the BCCI and IPL may have to make a call as it will affect not just the league but people from all walks of life, including industries, hospitals and educational institutions.