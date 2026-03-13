Menu change in IPL: Tandoori rotis, grilled items on the cards

CHENNAI: The Indian Premier League this season might see a change in menu at a few centres with chapatis prepared on traditional wood-fired tandoors replacing gas-cooked rotis and deep fried items giving way to foods prepared using non-Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) fuel. The LPG crunch due to the West Asia conflict could also force the caterers to switch to traditional cooking techniques using coal and firewood apart from electric cookers and induction stoves.

The Madhya Pradesh Hotel Association (MPHA) has already advised eateries to go for traditional ways of cooking and 'crisis menus' in order to keep their businesses operational. A few other states have also followed the suit and the same measures could be adopted by caterers serving teams, officials, media and spectators at various IPL centres.

"We have been asked to be ready for the upcoming season," one of the caterers, who is hired by the official broadcaster, told this daily. The caterer admitted they have started feeling the pinch as the supply of commercial LPG has been choked due to the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran. "We need 8 to 10 LPG cylinders during a match day. Apart from this, every venue has food stalls and they serve readymade items and do the cooking as well. Most of them use commercial LPG for the purpose. So the demand would be more and it looks difficult to cater to it in this situation," added the caterer. If situation eases, things may change.

In their bid to counter the paucity and make sure they survive the crisis, the caterers have shifted to other means of cooking. "Yes, we have also started using induction stoves and electric cookers. Besides, we have started serving dishes that require lower gas usage and shorter cooking cycles. Now, we will not serve items that require deep frying and slow cooking. Instead, we will use electric grills and barbeque," said the caterer.

The IPL is scheduled to start on March 28 with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match, for now, is proposed to be held in Bengaluru subject to final approval from an expert committee formed by the Karnataka government.