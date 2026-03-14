Kevin Pietersen says he won't be able to serve as DC's mentor in IPL 2026

NEW DELHI: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who mentored the Delhi Capitals last year, said on Saturday that he won't be able to serve the role in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

The IPL 2026 is starting on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"I cannot be the mentor for Delhi Capitals this IPL season. I cannot give the time that the job requires. Best wishes to all the players for this season! However, I'll see you back in the commentary box. IPL is the world's best league and I can't wait to see you all soon!," Pietersen said on X in a post written in Hindi.

Delhi Capitals will start their IPL 2026 season against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in an away game in Lucknow on April 1.

DC's first game at home is against the Mumbai Indians on April 4.

Pietersen, who has played for three teams across five IPL seasons, was appointed as DC's mentor before the start of the 2025 edition.

He has also represented the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils franchise.

Pietersen also led in 17 matches in the IPL, captaining Royal Challengers Bengaluru briefly in IPL 2009 before leading Daredevils in 2014. DC have never won the IPL title.