CSK's Veer & Sharma relishing learning under Dhoni

CHENNAI: The atmosphere in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp is cool and relaxed. The domestic players, including MS Dhoni, have been training in Chennai since March 1, sweating it out in the franchise's high performance centre as they seek a turnaround after two forgettable seasons. Amidst their preparations for the upcoming season, youngsters Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma and Gurjapneet Singh took time to inaugurate the Gurunanak College All India T20 cricket tournament.

On the sidelines of the event, Veer expressed his gratitude to be a part of the five-time champions who signed him for Rs 14.2 crores. "It's a great environment here (Chennai camp). There are a lot of supportive people here. It's a great achievement for me and my family and my village. I am really blessed to be here," Veer said during a select media interaction. "It feels very special (to play alongside MS Dhoni). He is such a famous and experienced player. Right now, I am just trying to watch him closely and understand how he does things. I still have a lot to learn from him. My focus is to learn as much as possible while I am here, especially his calmness, experience, and the way he handles pressure situations in the game. He told me to take care of my money and not spend it unnecessarily. He advised me to stay grounded and focus on my game," revealed the UP cricketer.

Kartik sang from the same hymn sheet. "I would like to learn from Dhoni how to finish matches well and help the team win. I would like to learn about game planning, how to stump quickly, how to stay calm in pressure situations'' said the keeper-batter from Rajasthan.

While both youngsters have specific roles to fill — Veer, a left-arm spin bowling all-rounder like Ravindra Jadeja and Sharma back-up keeper — but they are happy to wait their turn and learn as much as possible till then. "First of all, I will do what I know and what I have practiced. I will do what I am here for. I will not put pressure on myself. What Jadeja has done for the franchise and the Indian team is not easy for anyone to do. Right now, I am only focusing on my game. We just started the practice session. We will get to know about the role when we have a meeting," said Veer. "I can adapt to any situation. If I have to do it in the opening, I will do it. I can bowl anywhere. I have been training in my state camps too," he added.

Sharma, meanwhile, wants to continue playing his attacking style of cricket. Videos of him smashing sixes during camp went viral on social media. "From the beginning I have been playing like this (attacking). I will try to play like this. When I get my chance I will give my best. I won't feel any pressure because of comparisons. I will do what I have to do," Sharma who is the third keeper in the squad after Dhoni and Sanju Samson. "CSK training is different. It is like a family. The setup training was very good. I have never had such good practice before. The ground and wickets were very good. The support staff of CSK is very good, from Stephen Fleming, Michael Hussey and Eric Simons. I will try to learn as much as I can from them," insisted Sharma.

For Tamil Nadu pacer Gurjapneet Singh, this season gives a chance to make a comeback after missing last season due to injury. "I want to be prepared and be ready for that chance. Whenever I get a chance, I have to be ready mentally and physically as well. I am ready to take the challenge, the pressure that comes with it," said an eager Gurjapneet. "Last year, we spoke about a lot of fielding setups, especially when you bowl with a new ball and death overs or middle-overs. According to the batter's strength, we were discussing which particular batsman and all. What we have to think about, how to make a plan. Whatever the batter strength zone is or whatever his weakness, we have to bowl accordingly. There are things Simons discussed and gave me inputs. He also stressed the importance of change in field placement, according to the batter's strength," he explained.