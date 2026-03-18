Ponting approves late arrival of Jansen in wake of delayed departure post T20WC

NEW DELHI: Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting has approved the late arrival Marco Jansen for the IPL considering that the South African all-rounder was among the last batch of players who departed late from India following the T20 World Cup due to logistical issues.

South Africa and West Indies players were stuck in India for more than a week after concluding their World Cup campaigns.

Some of them, including West Indies head coach Daren Sammy and Proteas batter David Miller, also vented out their frustration over the delay in their departure from India due to restricted operations of major airports like Dubai and Abu Dhabi amid the West Asia conflict.

Jansen, a key member of the PBKS unit, will join the squad on March 26.

Ponting and majority of foreign players are set to link up with the team on March 21.

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai will join the team on March 23 from Kabul.

His country is currently involved in a conflict with Pakistan.