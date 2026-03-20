Star Aussie pacers to miss start of IPL: Report

MELBOURNE: Four leading Australian pacers, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, are set to miss the start of the upcoming Indian Premier League season later this month, dealing an early setback to their respective franchises.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood will miss at least the start of IPL while Nathan Ellis is set to be ruled out of the tournament completely.

The report said Cricket Australia (CA) is taking a cautious approach with their pacers ahead a busy schedule from August that includes 21 Test matches in a 12-month period.

Australia will tour South Africa, India and England before defending the ODI World Cup title in 2027.

"The trio's availability will depend on progress in their return to play protocols over the next few weeks," the report said.

Test captain Cummins has featured in only one Test last summer due to a back stress injury, while Hazlewood missed the entire series due to hamstring and Achilles issues.