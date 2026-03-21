T20 World Cup snub will fire up Shubman Gill: Pujara ahead of IPL 2026 season

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara said that Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill could use his ICC Men's T20 World Cup snub as motivation to excel in the upcoming tournament.

Speaking on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Pujara described Gill as a "quality player suited for all three formats" and said a strong IPL campaign could pave the way for his return to India's T20I squad.

"The T20 World Cup squad snub will definitely fire up Shubman Gill. He is a quality player suited for all three formats. If he has a good IPL 2026 season, he will surely put his name in India's T20I squad. He is leading the Test squad and is also the ODI captain. He is a multi-format player. If he has a good season, he will be back in the scheme of things for the Indian team," Pujara said.

The former Indian cricketer noted that while there would be pressure on Gill due to his absence from the T20 World Cup squad, the IPL presents a great opportunity for him to demonstrate his multi-format skills. Pujara emphasised the need for Gill to "accelerate a little more" in the shortest format and target a strike rate of 150-160.

"There will be some pressure on him because he has not been part of the India squad in the shortest format. But at the same time, it is a great opportunity for him to carry on batting the way he has. He needs to try to accelerate a little more because that is something he has been working on. This IPL season is the perfect one for him to show he can bat at a strike rate of 150 to 160," Pujara added.