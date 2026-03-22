From dream IPL to retirement at 35: Swapnil Asnodkar's story

The tactical genius he was, late Warne was regarded as the best captain Australia never had (he captained in 11 ODIs but never in Tests). Rajasthan Royals, however, had him and the legbreak googly bowler proved his worth by leading the team to the inaugural title despite a lot of youngsters like Asnodkar, Ravindra Jadeja and Yusuf Pathan at his disposal. Asnodkar said Warne's simple methods did wonders for him and other rookies. "He was asking us to just go and play our natural game rather than being under pressure. He told us to just enjoy, go out and express ourselves in the best possible way without thinking about the outcome. That actually helped us to go out and give our best. He along with Darren Barry, our coach, both played a big role."

The first season yielded 311 runs from nine matches for Asnodkar and the largely fruitful campaign earned him an India A call-up later that year when Australia and New Zealand A teams visited the country for a 50-over tri-series. The squad included Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Yusuf and Irfan Pathan. Unlike his RR teammate Yusuf, Asnodkar, who got run out twice before being dropped ahead of the final league match, did not have a series to remember.

"That time, 19 years ago, Goa didn't have indoor practice facilities. It was very difficult to prepare in June as it rains a lot here. I was not well prepared then to be honest. But today, cricket goes on round the year with a lot of facilities and academies coming up. I didn't have the best of stints, I got run out twice in the series. But again whatever happens, happens for good as you cannot really go back and change the result. I don't regret it but yeah opportunity was there to take unfortunately I missed out on it," said Asnodkar.

Overall, he played 85 List A matches scoring 2858 runs and 73 T20s with 1699 runs against his name. He continued playing for Goa till early 2018 but could not find his name in the list of probables after that. He waited for a year or two before announcing his retirement in 2019. "Obviously it was a bit sad that I have to give up this game because I love this game and at the age of 35 I had to retire. If you see Paras Dogra, he is still playing even after 40. As a batter you can prolong your career for some more time. But I always believe, whatever happens, it happens for good and now I am enjoying coaching and really looking forward to being a coach," Asnodkar reflected on his decision to retire early.

He then joined age group teams from Goa as a coach in 2019 and worked with them for the next four-five years before switching his allegiance to Nagaland as a batting coach. The team was in Plate Group then but promoted to Elite Group during the season. With Nagaland deciding not to have additional support staff, Asnodkar tried his luck with nearly seven or eight state sides with Kerala finalising him as the coach for their U23 state side recently.