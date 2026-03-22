IPL 2026: In potentially make of break season, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant to bat at three

NEW DELHI: Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant is set to bat at number three in a potentially make or break IPL season beginning on March 28.

Stakes are high for Pant going into second season as LSG skipper with the franchise having shelled out a record Rs 27 crore for his services at the 2025 mega auction.

Following the disappointment of last year, a successful season as a leader as well as a top-order batter can make him part of India's T20 plans going forward.

Across formats, Pant is only an integral member of the Indian Test side while being a back up wicket-keeper to K L Rahul in ODIs.

The 28-year-old lost his place in the T20 side following India's World Cup triumph in 2024 and would need to do something special to make a comeback considering Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan have made themselves automatic picks by the sheer weight of their recent performances.

Therefore, the upcoming IPL is not just about delivering on a exorbitant price tag, it is also about staying relevant in the shortest format.

Pant majorly batted at number four last season before rightly pushing himself to number three towards the end of the season by when it was too late to turn LSG's fortunes.