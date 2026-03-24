US-based consortium to acquire Rajasthan Royals for whopping Rs 15,290 crore

NEW DELHI: IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals is set to be sold to a US-based consortium for a whopping USD 1.63 billion (approximately Rs 15,290 crore).

The Kal Somani-led consortium includes Rob Walton from the Walmart family and Hamp family (Ford).

Somani is an Arizona-based tech entrepreneur who has founded IntraEdge, Truyo.Ai and Academian.

The other contenders were Times Internet-led consortium, the Aditya Birla Group and the Mittal family led by ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal.

The sale of Rajasthan Royals is subject to approval from the BCCI and will come into effect after the 2026 edition.