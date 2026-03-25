Iran war fallout forces Pakistan Super League into empty stadiums and 2-city footprint

ISLAMABAD: The war in Iran is having a flow on impact on the biggest sports spectacle of the year in neighboring Pakistan.

It'll be like the COVID-19 era revisited for the Pakistan Super League, with no spectators allowed into games in the Twenty20 cricket franchise competition starting Thursday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Cricket is the pinnacle of sports in Pakistan, just as it is in India and other parts of a subcontinental region of more than 1.5 billion people.

It's entertainment, it's business, and the PSL is the marquee domestic event. This year, it's starting days before the Indian Premier League, the world's most lucrative cricket competition, and competing to attract star players.

Yet there'll be no opening ceremony, no fans and the tournament will be contained to two venues rather than the original six.

The reason? The Middle East conflict has resulted in exorbitant hikes for fuel in the region, and Pakistan's government is urging people to restrict travel and to work from home.

So after years of building up the league, organizers are going back to basics.