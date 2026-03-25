Rishabh Pant should bat at No.3: Faf du Plessis

NEW DELHI: Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis feels Rishabh Pant should bat at No.3 position to maximise his impact, and also urged the hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter to control his high-risk approach and aim for consistency in the upcoming IPL.

Pant shuffled his batting position from being No.4 to opener and also lower down the order in a woeful last season. But he finally produced his best at No.3 -- a 61-ball unbeaten 118 in Lucknow Super Giants' last league match.

"Maybe there is an opportunity for Pant to bat at number three," said du Plessis speaking on JioStar's 'IPL Today Live'.

"The numbers suggest that for him to be the best player he can be, number three looks good. I see him batting at number three for LSG this season with Nicholas Pooran sliding down to number four.

"Looking at LSG's 2026 auction and their strategy around who they signed, you look at that top-heavy batting line-up -- Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Pooran are the main ones alongside Pant," added the former RCB skipper.