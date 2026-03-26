Guwahati among the five venues for Border-Gavaskar series, 'Ro-Ko' likely to feature in 9 home ODIs

NEW DELHI: After hosting a Test match against South Africa in November last year, Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium has now secured a game in the 2027 Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia that will be the highlight of the national team's home schedule unveiled by the BCCI on Thursday.

The Indian board released the calendar for senior men's team's home season which will comprise five Tests, nine ODIs and eight T20Is.

The ODI matches will certainly be keenly observed as the legendary white-ball duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma expected to feature in all of them.

The series against Australia, spread over January, February and March of 2027, will start in Nagpur from January 21 followed by Chennai (January 29-February 2) with the third Test in Guwahati from February 11 to 15 after an eight-day gap.

The fourth Test in Ranchi will be played between February 19 and 23 while the final Test in Ahmedabad will commence from February 27.

Among the five venues, as per rotation, Nagpur (last hosted Test vs Australia in 2023), Chennai (last hosted Test vs Bangladesh in 2024), Ranchi (last hosted Test vs England in 2024) and Ahmedabad (last hosted vs Australia in 2023) have all got their due games.

However, it wasn't clear as to how Guwahati, which hosted India's last home Test series (vs South Africa in November 2025), again features in rotation while Mumbai and Kolkata are not a part of the marquee series.