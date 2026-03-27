Focusing on versatility, not just strike-rate: Sai Sudharsan

NEW DELHI: Sai Sudharsan is prioritising versatility over high strike rates heading into the IPL, as the Gujarat Titans opener returns from a rib cage injury after working on his game to upgrade his skills following a modest red-ball stint with the Indian Test team.
The 24-year-old, who won the 'Orange Cap' with 759 runs at a strike rate of around 145 last IPL season, did not have a great time with the Indian Test team, aggregating 302 runs from six Tests at a below-par average of 27.45.
While he scored a couple of half-centuries in 11 Test innings, his overall performance was underwhelming.
"I think I was grateful enough for the experience. First thing, I am not looking at it as a low or I am not looking at it as a fail because it has shown me what I have to improve," Sudharsan told PTI in an interview ahead of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League.
Playing for India has been an eye-opener of sorts for the batter.
"It has shown me what I have to work on and grind when I go forward in Test cricket. So, I am not thinking of it as a failure. I am thinking it has given me an opportunity to work on more things and it is helping me to evolve.
"And obviously, it has made me believe in myself more," the genial southpaw said.
Sudharsan endured a torrid phase towards the end of the last season, failing to register big scores against South Africa before sustaining a rib cage injury while playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
He then got a two-month break, which he used to work on his skills along with his childhood coach Jayakumar.
"Emotionally, I am not looking at it as a very low space or very difficult times because I've gotten an opportunity to work on my body and work on my batting," Sudharsan said.
T20 cricket as a format has undergone rapid evolution, and Sudharsan’s aim is to remain in sync while developing his own game rather than replicating others.
"Since the game has also evolved for sure and the score is also evolving for sure. So, I think as batters, what can we do? What can be the combinations if we want to chase a very big total?"So, I think I have put more effort mentally on how to look at those scores and obviously the decision-making for that. So, I think I have worked more on that," he said.
The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have redefined powerplay batting, but Sudharsan, with a career strike rate of 139, does not intend to change a method that has worked well for him.
"I think it is important to have that versatility. It is important to look at it that way rather than just looking at just I want to improve my strike rate. Rather than that, I think I am looking to be more versatile."
He added that aggressive powerplay scoring depends on multiple factors.
"I think it depends so much on the conditions. It depends so much on a lot of variables. Yes, they (Abhishek, Sanju Samson, Sooryavanshi) have done a brilliant job. And as batters, we would love to and especially I would love to learn from that. And I would love to up my bar as well for sure."
For Sudharsan, the approach is guided by team requirements.
"If the wicket is really good, yes, we will also have to do that (up the strike rate). But if the wicket is tacky, if the wicket is a little difficult, we will have to be versatile enough to adapt to that as well. I think I am focusing a lot more on being versatile and taking the innings longer and making the team win."
Having opened the batting with Shubman Gill for several years, Sudharsan said a strong sense of trust defines their partnership.
"Shubman as a skipper is a very trustworthy person. He makes you feel that you belong to the team. He keeps you in a very good place.
"He is very instinctive. He knows what you are feeling. Most of the times, when I was feeling something in my mind, he used to tell me, 'I understand what you are feeling but you are there.'
"At times, he would tell me something to make me feel a bit more positive or make me feel a bit more grounded. I think he is one of the great captains I have played under," Sudharsan said.