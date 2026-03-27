Focusing on versatility, not just strike-rate: Sai Sudharsan

NEW DELHI: Sai Sudharsan is prioritising versatility over high strike rates heading into the IPL, as the Gujarat Titans opener returns from a rib cage injury after working on his game to upgrade his skills following a modest red-ball stint with the Indian Test team.

The 24-year-old, who won the 'Orange Cap' with 759 runs at a strike rate of around 145 last IPL season, did not have a great time with the Indian Test team, aggregating 302 runs from six Tests at a below-par average of 27.45.

While he scored a couple of half-centuries in 11 Test innings, his overall performance was underwhelming.

"I think I was grateful enough for the experience. First thing, I am not looking at it as a low or I am not looking at it as a fail because it has shown me what I have to improve," Sudharsan told PTI in an interview ahead of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Playing for India has been an eye-opener of sorts for the batter.

"It has shown me what I have to work on and grind when I go forward in Test cricket. So, I am not thinking of it as a failure. I am thinking it has given me an opportunity to work on more things and it is helping me to evolve.

"And obviously, it has made me believe in myself more," the genial southpaw said.

Sudharsan endured a torrid phase towards the end of the last season, failing to register big scores against South Africa before sustaining a rib cage injury while playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He then got a two-month break, which he used to work on his skills along with his childhood coach Jayakumar.

"Emotionally, I am not looking at it as a very low space or very difficult times because I've gotten an opportunity to work on my body and work on my batting," Sudharsan said.