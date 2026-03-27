‘We will be lifting the cup on May 31 at Chinnaswamy,’ says Shashank Singh

NEW DELHI, Mar 27 (PTI): Having fallen short in the 2025 IPL final, Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh is confident his team will go all the way this season and lift the trophy on May 31 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Punjab Kings scripted a stirring run to reach the final after a decade-long wait, only to fall agonisingly short, losing by six runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title clash.

"I know that on May 31st, we will be playing at the Chinnaswamy and lifting the cup.

It's not just a feeling, I know this.

This will happen," Shashank said on Friday.

"It's the self-belief and team belief. Everyone is on the same page. There is confidence in everyone."

PBKS enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, topping the league stage with nine wins from 14 matches before beating Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to book a place in the final.

Asked how they plan to repeat last year's performance, Shashank said, "We will take it match by match because the ultimate aim is to win the trophy.

"If we keep thinking we reached the final last year, there will be a lot of pressure on us. So our immediate aim is to prepare for our first game against GT, then against CSK and KKR," Shashank said on 'JioStar Press Room'.

The Shreyas Iyer-led, Ricky Ponting-coached side has retained 21 players from its 2025 squad, keeping its core intact.

"To play the final and win is the ultimate goal. But we have to focus on every match and rectify our mistakes, which will make things easier. We are very motivated and excited that we are the same group. We are better prepared than last year."

Having adapted to a lower middle-order role at PBKS, the 34-year-old said embracing the responsibility has been key to his growth.

"It's important to love the role. Earlier, I also used to think I am a top-order batter and I have been pushed down the order. But then I fell in love with the role.