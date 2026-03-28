Dhoni set to miss first two weeks of IPL due to calf strain

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings icon MS Dhoni is set to miss the first two weeks of the IPL due to a calf injury, the franchise said on Saturday.

"MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026," said CSK in a statement.

Dhoni has continued playing the IPL ever since retiring from international cricket in 2020.

The 44-year-old's future in the IPL becomes a topic of intense discussion following CSK's campaign every season.

Considering Dhoni only plays the IPL, it becomes tougher to maintain match fitness.

Though Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain of the side, Dhoni is the de facto leader of the franchise having stayed with them since 2008 barring the time they were suspended from the competition.

Dhoni played 14 games in the previous IPL and batted lower down the order to provide the final flourish to the innings.

He has also had to deal with recurring knee issues since his international retirement and underwent a surgery in 2023.

CSK open their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30.