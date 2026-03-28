IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan's 80 powers SRH to 201/9 against RCB

BENGALURU: Stand-in-captain Ishan Kishan smashed a blazing fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad resisted Jacob Duffy's excellent spell but only managed a slightly below-par 201 for nine against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 season-opener here on Saturday.

Kishan (80, 38b, 8x4, 5x6) and his 97-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen (31) for the fourth wicket was the core of the SRH innings.

But the match had a rather different start once RCB skipper Rajat Patidar asked Hyderabad to bat first on a pitch that was deprived of top-flight cricket for nearly 10 months.

The pitch would have been a rather unknown commodity and chasing was a better option in that context.

Duffy's spell (4-0-22-3) vindicated that thought too.

The Kiwi pacer used his height well to generate considerable bounce off the track and Abhishek Sharma (7) looked frustrated not being able to free his arm despite carving Duffy for a six over backward point.

The left-hander, who has always been uncomfortable against short ball, soon fell to his frustrations as his awkward pull off Duffy ended in the big gloves of Jitesh Sharma.

Earlier, RCB had burned a DRS review for caught behind appeal against Abhishek off Duffy in the very first over.