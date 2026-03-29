'Excited' Buttler rejuvenated for IPL after horror T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: England's Jos Buttler insists he still has the hunger for runs, saying a complete break from cricket in the Alps has rejuvenated him for the Indian Premier League after a horror T20 World Cup.

The wicketkeeper cut a downcast figure opening the England batting in the global showpiece, scoring just 87 runs in eight matches up to the semi-final defeat to eventual champions India this month.

"It's great to have a nice break," Buttler, whose Gujarat Titans team will begin their campaign against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on Tuesday, told AFP.

"I actually went to the Alps, so I couldn't have been further away from cricket which was really nice.

"Had some time away and I'm really excited now, looking forward to another IPL season," added the former England white-ball captain.

Opener Buttler, who has scored 4,037 T20 runs for England since his 2011 debut, was a shadow of his usually destructive self in the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Buttler's top score was a less-than-fluent 26 against Nepal in England's opening match.

He hit a scratchy 21 against the West Indies in the next group game then had a run of five single-digit scores before scoring 25 in the semi-final defeat.

Buttler's slump in form has left a question mark over his future in Harry Brook's England side, but the 35-year-old said he retained his motivation for the game.