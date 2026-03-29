IPL 2026: MI win toss, opt to bowl first against KKR

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders as the two teams face each other at the Wankhede Stadium in a high-voltage IPL 2026 clash.

On paper, Mumbai boast a formidable line-up led by Hardik Pandya, with experienced names like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah forming the core. Despite a few early absences, their squad depth keeps them among the early favourites.

KKR, however, enter the season with questions surrounding their bowling attack following personnel setbacks. Their strategy is likely to hinge on a strong batting unit, with captain Ajinkya Rahane needing to find the right combinations and roles, especially in the middle order.

With both teams eager to make an early statement, the contest promises intensity and fireworks, potentially setting the tone for their respective campaigns.

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact players: Suryakumar Yadav, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani.

Impact players: Manish Pandey, Kartik Tyagi, Tejsvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell