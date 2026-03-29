Samson, Jadeja face former teams as new-look CSK meet Parag's RR

GUWAHATI: Sanju Samson is set for an emotional clash against Rajasthan Royals, the side he led and shaped for over a decade, as he turns out for Chennai Super Kings, while Ravindra Jadeja will also face his former franchise, adding a poignant subplot to the IPL match between the two teams here on Monday.

For more than a decade, Samson was synonymous with RR, their batting mainstay, leader and all-time leading run-scorer who guided them to the 2022 final.

Much like MS Dhoni at CSK, Samson was the Royals' identity, but in a blockbuster swap that sent Jadeja back to RR, the Kerala batter now finds himself in yellow, adding a new dimension to CSK's evolving core.

Samson also arrives in prime form, having played a decisive role in India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign.

His hat-trick of 50-plus scores in must-win games against West Indies, England and New Zealand has made him the star of the nation as the unassuming keeper-batter will come with renewed self-belief.

He, along with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who are set to open, will also form the core leadership of the team, which will miss Dhoni for at least two weeks due to a calf strain.

Dhoni has not travelled with the side to Guwahati, and his absence will put Samson and Gaikwad in the spotlight.

Dhoni's absence will also open the door for emerging names like 20-year-old left-arm spin all-rounder Prashant Veer, who impressed in domestic T20s, and the franchise's big-money (Rs 14.2 crore) uncapped recruit Kartik Sharma, known for his six-hitting exploits in the domestic circuit.

With Dewald Brevis showing signs of maturity, Shivam Dube growing into a dependable middle-order force, and youngster Ayush Mhatre developing rapidly, CSK appear better equipped for a rebuild.

Their bowling attack, featuring Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry and Khaleel Ahmed, will also offer variety and control.