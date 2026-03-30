I am not here to show how talented I am: Ajinkya Rahane

MUMBAI: Dismissive of the never-ending speculation around his future, experienced India batter and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane says he is playing cricket for personal growth and not to prove a point to the naysayers.

The 37-year-old Rahane had stepped down from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy captaincy last season and he also did not lead the side in white-ball domestic competitions.

The move triggered another round of chatter around the future of the batter, who hasn't played for India since 2023.

"Let people talk about me. They have been talking about me since like what, 20 years now. Let them talk," Rahane told reporters when asked if his 40-ball 67 with five sixes and three fours against Mumbai Indians here on Sunday was in any way a statement especially for those in Mumbai's cricket circuit.

"I am really happy with the way I am batting at the moment. I am not here to show anyone how talented I am and what's my game. People are watching. Let them watch. Let them talk," he said.

"But I am really happy, in the last 2-3 years, (in the) white ball formats (with) the way I have improved my game. It's important to grow as a cricketer, as a batsman, and that's what I am trying to do. People will keep talking and let them talk," he added.